Have your say: Public Hearings on Ending Child Marriages

The Portfolio Committees on Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Child Care and the Thematic Committee on Gender and Development will be holding joint Public Hearings on Ending Child Marriages between Saturday 8th and Tuesday 11th April 2017. The Committees will be divided into two (2) teams and will cover various parts of the country as shown below.