5:50 by Veritas Have your say: Mwenezi East By-election Due This Saturday

This by-election involves four candidates, including a one-time holder of the seat until his ouster from ZANU-PF – Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma. who now represents ZIM PF The other three are Welcome Masuku of NCA, Turner Mhango of FreeZim Congress and Jooshi Omar of ZANU-PF.