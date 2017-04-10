5:56 by Obert Gutu Have your say: MDC mourns victims of the Mvuma bus disaster

The MDC would like to express its deepest condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the bus accident that occurred at Chaka business centre near Mvuma,a few days ago.It is indeed heart-breaking to learn that more than twenty people were burnt beyond recognition when a Proline bus bound for Johannesburg caught fire on April 5,2017. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and we wish those who were injured in the bus tragedy a very speedy recovery.