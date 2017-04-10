MDC mourns victims of the Mvuma bus disaster

As a social democratic political party,the MDC empathizes with the plight of our road users who are traveling on our accident prone dilapidated national highways. We call upon the government to ensure that all national roads are repaired as a matter of urgency and that they are made safe for vehicular traffic. Our national highways have become death traps in which hundreds of lives are lost each and every day.The state of our national highways is deplorable and it has become extremely unsafe to drive on Zimbabwe’s roads.
The Mvuma road disaster also exposed the deplorable and decayed state of our public hospitals and clinics.Victims of the accident could not access prompt medical attention because the medical facilities at the nearby Chaka and Mvuma hospitals leaves a lot to be desired. Simple medicines like painkillers and medical drips could not be accessed,leaving the victims of the accident in excruciating pain and agony. We thus call upon the government to ensure that our public medical facilities are, at the very least, equipped with basic medicines and medical equipment.The majority of Zimbabweans have been pauperised through decades of Zanu PF misrule and rampant corruption and as such,they do not have the financial means to engage private hospital facilities.
The MDC advocates for a public health delivery service in which every Zimbabwean shall have access to effective treatment whenever they are in need. No life should be lost simply because one is too poor to access appropriate health facilities. Going forward, we trust that the government shall put its priorities right by making sure that adequate budgetary support is given to urgently rehabilitate our collapsed national highways as well as ensuring that our public health delivery system is adequately supported and funded by the national treasury.