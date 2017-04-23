Manicaland joins Kasukuwere’s ouster bandwagon

The Manicaland Secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera today confirmed of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting but could not elaborate the agenda.
“Yes I can confirm that there will be a PEC meeting tomorrow where will be discussing various issues within our party. This will be an in-house matter,” said Saruchera.
However, an impeccable has confided to this publication to the fact that the meeting is about the endorsement of Kasukuwere’s ouster. Kasukuwere is accused of “plotting to unconstitutionally unseat President Robert Mugabe” and “setting up of parallel structures” in provinces.
The source said also in line for ouster from the party are party chairman Samuel Undenge and his wife Letina who is the Zanu-PF national secretary for administration in the Women’s League who are accused of fanning factionalism.
It is reported that controversial Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene and party’s youth chairman Mabuso Chinguno are also facing expulsion from the party for “denigrating and disrespecting” party elders. Chimene and Chinguno are facing allegations of disrespecting Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa.
"Obviously the PEC will resolve to support the motion that Kasukuwere and those other members (Undenges, Chimene and Chinguno) be removed from the party and government positions," the source said. Efforts to get a comment from Kasukuwere were futile, while secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo was not answering his phone.