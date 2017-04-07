Maize Marketing in Zimbabwe

Maize or “Corn” as it known in other jurisdictions is a crop developed from a plant grown naturally in South America and has become one of the world’s largest food grains. Yellow maize is grown all over the world as a feed source for livestock – poultry, pigs and cattle and white maize is grown as an industrial feed stock to produce starch and alcohol. But in Africa, maize is largely grown as a staple food for the people. In Zimbabwe, most people feel that they have not eaten until they have had “Sadza” with its associated “relish” – either vegetable or meat.