Have your say: Laughter in amongst the despair, in Sharon Pincott's ELEPHANT DAWN

ELEPHANT DAWN by Sharon Pincott is an eye-opening, factual story about all of her 13 years - from 2001 to 2014 - working alone with the Presidential Elephants of Zimbabwe in Hwange. It is a heart-felt wildlife story which encompasses all those earlier years of economic and political turmoil, which all fellow Zimbabweans should read and reflect on.