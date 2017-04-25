5:55 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Land barons must be exposed and prosecuted

The recent much publicised public spat between Phillip Chiyangwa and Saviour Kasukuwere disclosed shocking details about the activities of land barons in Zimbabwe. The MDC is deeply concerned that whilst millions of Zimbabweans are homeless and struggling to acquire land to build decent homes for their families, some well – connected individuals within the Zanu PF regime have access to thousands of hectares of both urban and rural land that they are now selling for private gain.