Kasukuwere must be brought to order

The MDC has a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of corruption and we also firmly believe in the rule of law and the non – victimisation of all Zimbabweans. Before anyone is fired and/or suspended from any position of public authority, due process must be followed.
Kasukuwere’s malicious and unlawful action of suspending all the Chitungwiza town councillors is actually motivated by a wicked and malevolent political agenda. He is a man who is facing serious political problems of his own within his faction – ridden and collapsing Zanu PF party who is trying to divert attention and create confusion by decimating urban authorities that are under the control of the MDC.
The real reason why Kasukuwere has unlawfully suspended the councillors is not because there is any concrete evidence of corruption against them but because he is seeking to advance his own personal interests by victimising certain individuals within the Chitungwiza town council administration, which individuals he suspects are responsible for ganging up against him as he faces his political Waterloo within the deeply corrupt and politically decadent Zanu PF Mafia organisation.
The affairs of urban authorities should be administered in strict adherence to the provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as well as the Urban Councils Act. Kasukuwere has blatantly violated the law by putting the cart before the horse i.e. by purporting to suspend all Chitungwiza town councillors before due process has been undertaken.
Much as we appreciate that Kasukuwere is a notorious political thug, the MDC will not allow him to ride rough shod over the clear and unambiguous provisions of the law that administers the affairs of urban local authorities. As such, we will definitely challenge this unlawful suspension in the courts of law.
We are aware that the ultimate intention of the evil and insipidly corrupt Zanu PF regime is to totally decimate all the urban authorities that are under the control of the MDC as we approach the 2018 elections. The regime is in panic mode. They know that the people are angry and that Zanu PF is heading for a humiliating electoral defeat next year. The plan, therefore, is for the regime to cause maximum damage to the MDC by creating havoc, confusion and mayhem through the malicious and unlawful suspension and dismissal of our councillors countrywide.
The MDC is a people’s project and no amount of Stalinist and fascist machinations shall stop us from winning the 2018 plebiscite. The people of Zimbabwe are sick and tired of Zanu PF’s false promises, rampant corruption and general dereliction of governmental responsibility.
MDC: Equal Opportunities for All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson