14:32 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Kasukuwere must be brought to order

Minister of Local Government, Saviour Kasukuwere, must immediately stop behaving like a bull in a china shop. On Wednesday, April 27, 2017, Kasukuwere unlawfully suspended all the 25 councilors for Chitungwiza town council and replaced them with a hand – picked three member commission led by one of his sidekicks, one Madzudzo Pawadyira.