It’s harder for a pastor to enter the Kingdom of Heaven

This could never be further from the truth, as this undoubtedly is the lie of all ages.
These pastors, prophets, apostles and their ilk were never – will never be – classified as the same as Levitical priests.
To begin with, the Bible never placed such a classification on these people as Levitical priests.
In fact, even the Biblical apostles never had such a standing – as their calling merely entailed being ‘messengers’ or ‘sent forth’.
A closer analysis of the Biblical Epistles clearly shows that these apostles never considered themselves as Levitical priests – meaning they never felt entitled to tithes, which God commanded to be given to Levitical priests as they had no inheritence amongst the people of Israel (Numbers 18:24).
These apostles just went about giving witness about Christ Jesus, as rightly they should have done as ‘messengers’ who had been sent forth.
Interestingly, the apostle Paul mentioned several times in his epistles how he never saught to burden the congregation for his financial upkeep – as he took care of himself through the works of his own hands.
In fact, he put it so aptly, ‘for children ought not to lay up for their parents, but parents for their children’ (2 Corinthians 12:14).
Thus, Paul was gainfully self-employed as tent makers, and financially sustained himself (Acts 18:1-3).
Another example of how God intended for for the relationship within His Kingdom is highlighted in Acts 4:32-37, whereby no one said that any of the things which he possessed was his own, but they had everything in common.
‘There was not a needy person among them, for as many as were possessors of lands or houses sold them…and distribution was made to each as had need’.
These proceedings were not given to the apostles to possess, and enrich themselves as is witnessed in the church today.
Unlike what Paul said, today’s church is busy burdening the congregants – parents demanding that the children lay up for them.
Is there ever a church today that can honestly and boldly claim to be cut from the same cloth as that of Acts?
Whilst their pastors, apostles and prophets are topping the richest people list, their gullable followers are wallowing in poverty.
These pastors, apostles, and prophets in our churches today are nothing but thieves who are driven by the love for money – and we all know what Jesus Christ said about lovers of money.
‘It is easier for a camel to enter through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of God’.
They hide behind the Old Testament commandments over tithes that were to be given to Levitical priests, but a closer look at Hebrews 7 to 9, is very clear that the order of priests ended with the coming, crucifixion and ascension of Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ is the new Priest, and there are no longer any earthly priests.
As a matter of fact, Hebrews 7:23, aptly refers to human priests as ‘the former priests’ – as Christians now have such a high priest who is holy, blameless, unstained, seperated from sinners, and exalted above the heavens.
‘He has no need, like those high priests, to offfer sacrifices daily, first for his own sins, and then those of the people; he did this once for all when he offered up himself’, Hebrews 7:26,27.
To seal this new covenant, the scriptures further state that the law appointed men in their weakness as high priests, but the word of the oath, which came later than the law, appointed a Son who has been made perfect for ever.
Hebrews 7 makes it very clear that, the descendents of Levi who received the priestly office had a commandment in the law to take tithes from the people.
However, it further proceeds to make it clear that, as there is a new High Priest in Jesus Christ, there is necessarily a change in the law as well.
Therefore, there is no one who is still a Levitical priest – and as such, no one is still worthy to receive tithes – it ended over two thousand years ago.
These so-called Christian leaders have been deceiving the church for the past several centuries, in order for self-aggrandisement.
Christians should wake up to these facts, and learn to study the Bible for themselves – as the major reason for such deceipt is that most of us rely on these same people, who are stealing from us, to learn the Word of God.
The apostle John wrote this: I write to you about those who would deceive you; but the anoiting (Holy Spirit) which you received from Him (Jesus Christ) abides in you, and you have no need that any one should teach you; as His anoiting teaches you about everything (1 John 2:26,27).
No one who has truly received the Holy Spirit needs to be taught the Word of God by humans – as this not only is an insult to Him, but opens up to deception.
These so-called pastors, apostles, and prophets are nothing more than conmen and conwomen who have found an easy opening to make a quick buck by stealing from God’s children.
Truly, the church has again become a den of thieves, as it was when Jesus drove out traders and money changers from the temple.
They are merely serving their father the Devil, and all their miracles are from the Devil – as Christ Jesus says Satan can portray Himself as the Son of Light.
Christ also warned that in the last days people will be lovers of money, and these false prophets will even perform wonderous acts and cast out demons in Jesus’ name – but He (Christ) will say that He knew them not.
° Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Programmes Director at the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice), but writes in his personal capacity. Please call/WhatsApp: +263782283975, or email:tendaiandtinta.mbofana@