11:25 by Vigil Have your say: Dokora’s Muslim syllabus – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 8th April 2017

The diaspora was surprised to learn from the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora, that Islam was Zimbabwe’s biggest religion in 1980 and was the country’s ‘designated’ indigenous faith. According to Dokora, Christianity was only the fourth religion when Mugabe took over, behind not only Islam but Judaism and Hinduism as well.