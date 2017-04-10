6:08 by IAN SCOONES Have your say: Diverse life courses: difficult choices for young people in rural Zimbabwe

To get a sense of how livelihoods are composed, we must look over time, and get a picture of emerging life courses. Across the 25 detailed interviews we undertook there is huge variety, just among the 20-31 year olds who were sons and daughters of those whose parents had gained land in the Wondedzo A1 resettlement areas.