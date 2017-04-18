11:46 by Vince Musewe Have your say: Crises in any form are an opportunity for new paradigms to emerge.

Harare - In Zimbabwe we are all queueing to withdraw hard cash of an estimated $300m according to private sector and $900m as recently estimated by the RBZ. On the other hand it is agreed that there is $6bn worth of electronic funds available for local transacting. That's more than enough for a vibrant local economy!