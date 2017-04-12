Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

Here is this week’s Clipboard, with its usual selection of items of activity in and around Harare in coming weeks. This e-newsletter is a FREE service to the community and includes information about arts, theatre, sport and business events – in fact, about anything! If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Thursday April 13 – Mande live at lunch at Tinkabell. Special pre-holiday afternoon at Tinkabell in Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Great lunch, entertainment all afternoon by Mande Snyman and fun for all. Book by calling 0774 532184.
Saturday April 15 – Juliasdale Easter Fair. Home produce, crafts, books, food and drink, music and fun. Claremont Golf Club, Juliasdale. Too book a table call Guy Cary on 0776 835481.
Sunday April 16 – Easter Sunday lunch plus live music by Mande. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. A family time, with jumping castle for the children. Mande Snyman sings all afternoon. $25 person, children discounted. Book by calling (04) 498139 or 0774 150236.
Sunday April 16 – Easter Lunch at The Spice Trader. Celebrate Easter with two-course Sunday lunch, 12:30pm. Two buffets: a traditional roast with vegetables and roast potatoes, as well as a curry buffet with two popular curries and all the trimmings. This is followed by three decadent desserts. Easter egg hunt for the children. BYO drinks. $25pp adults, $10pp children. Pre-booking essential, call or whatsapp Chantelle on 0772 308953.
Sunday April 16 – No Tree Society outing, as it is the Easter and Independence weekend.
Monday April 17 and Tuesday April 18 – Youth Leadership Development Programme. Looking for something constructive for your teenage son or daughter to do over the April holiday? Encourage them to apply for the upcoming Lead The Future workshop. It’s an excellent opportunity to build solid leadership skills, learn strategies to navigate the challenges of youth, determine personal values and goals and set them up for success and significance as young adults. Visit www.ideal-africa.org to apply and to get more information. Places are limited.
Tuesday April 18 – Fun quiz night. The Mustard Seed’s fortnightly quiz evening, with team participation and an accent on fun. Come to join a team or bring a team. People settle in from 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Supper available but bring your own alcoholic drinks (soft drinks and hot beverages on sale). No entry fee. Quizmaster tonight: Russell Clark. Booking essential: call or whatsapp 0785 300144.
Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 – Concert: Eduardo Crespo (violin) and Jeanette Micklem (piano). Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 11.30am. St John’s College Hall, Fisher Avenue, Rolfe Valley. Tickets $12’ concessionary $10, students $6. Book in advance at the Spotlight in the Reps Theatre foyer (book online or pay by swipe at the box office) and also available at the door. The second of the new series of concerts presented by Twelve – Music Every Month. Visit www.musiceverymonth.com for the details of all 12 concerts. The programme for this concert: Handel – Violin Sonata in D Major, Op1 No.4, HWV 371; Prokofiev – Violin Sonata No. 1 in F Minor, Op 80; Beethoven – Violin Sonata No. 9 Op. 47 “Kreutzer. Eduardo Crespo (Brazil) has performed as recitalist and chamber musician in major concert halls, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Carnegie Hall in New York. As soloist he has performed throughout the world and plays regularly in the Netherlands and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestras and the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra. This will be his second concert with Jeanette Micklem in Harare. Jeanette Micklem (Zimbabwe) is well known for her solo, duo and chamber music recitals, as well as for accompanying visiting international artistes. She has performed in over a dozen countries, including in South Africa with the SABC and Pietermaritzburg Symphony orchestras and in the Grahamstown Festival. For over a decade she was a permanent member of the jury for the Smetana Piano Competition in the Czech Republic.
Eduardo will also give master classes to violin students on April 21 and 22. Students, who must have reached ABRSM Grade 4 standard, wishing to participate must fill in the online form which can be found with other details at www.musiceverymonth.com.
Saturday April 22 – Tree Society outing to Haka Nature Reserve, Cleveland Dam. Our last two visits to Haka have been in the hot and dry season. There should be much of different interest at this time of year. Meet at the gate at 2.15pm for a 2.3pm start.
Saturday April 22 – Dutch National Ballet dancers in Don Quixote. The Spanish Embassy and Dance Trust of Zimbabwe present this superb afternoon of dance in Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Show starts 2.15pm. Ticket donation of $5 would be appreciated. Tickets available (limited in number) at the DTZ, call (04) 336706.
Saturday April 22 – Josh Ansley: Saturday Sunset at Vanilla Moon. A live performance by this popular artiste now appearing on DStv. Tickets $5, available before the show or at the door. Call (04) 333394 to reserve a place. Food and drink available. For all ages.
Saturday April 22 – Project AADA 2017. A fundraising variety show for Joy Chipidza, to raise funds for her to attend drama school in New York, featuring Comrade Fatso and many other acts. Starts 6.30pm. Tickets $10 and available in advance at The Spotlight.
Sunday April 23 – Sunday Roast plus live music by Mande. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. A family time, with jumping castle for the children. Roast lunch $12 and that for children $8. Easter Sunday (April 16) features a special lunch at $25 per person. Book by calling (04) 498139 or 0774 150236.
Sunday April 23 – First Drag Race of 2017. Public drag racing at Donnybrook Raceway, partnered by hp lubes/Castrol and Financial Gazette. Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all fans and competitors, with 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼-mile unlimited runs. Public can enter these events, register on the day. Terms and conditions will apply. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for children. More info from 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw, or visit www.facebook.com/Sables Dragpro Zimbabwe Harare. Race the Track, not the Street.
Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27 – Public relations seminar. One-and-a-half-day focus event for PR professionals, especially those working at senior level. The seminar will include a writing workshop, which can be attended separately. Enquiries: call or whatsapp 0785 300144. Content ranges from PR planning and evaluation to e-communication, and is also aimed at people in sales, marketing and other PR-related fields. Only four places left for this event.
Saturday April 29 – Evening of Words. The theme this month is Freedom. Starts 6pm. Club Room, Reps Theatre, All welcome to come along and listen to words and readings. No entry fee.
Monday May 1 to Sunday May 7 – Super Tag 2017. Healthy sporting fun for boys and girls from Grades 0 to 7. One week of training followed by a tournament, all at St George’s College. E-mail Doug or Shae Trivella on dtrivella@gmail.com or strivella77@gmail.com for details and registration forms, or call 0772 228006 (Doug) or 0775 887944 (Shae). Visit www.facebook.com/sportsapprentice. Super Tag 2017 is the most exciting children’s event of the year, every year, sponsored by Titan Law, in conjunction with Davies Events.
Tuesday May 2 – Fun quiz night. The Mustard Seed’s fortnightly quiz evening, with team participation and an accent on fun. Come to join a team or bring a team. People settle in from 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Supper available but bring your own alcoholic drinks (soft drinks and hot beverages on sale). No entry fee. Quizmaster tonight: Graham Crutchley. Booking essential: call or whatsapp 0785 300144.
Saturday May 13 – Spar Rainbow Run in aid of Childline. Hellenic Junior School. Registration 8am, 5km run/walk and 10km run start at 9 am. Bring the whole family for a fun, colourful and happy day in support of Childline. $5 per person, all to Childline. Under-18s who need help, call the Childline Free Help Line 116 or send a message to Childline Whatsapp 0716 116116 or 0732 116116.
Friday May 26 – Abba-Solutely Fabulous. By public demand, the third running of this exciting and singalong show, featuring Mande Snyman and Storm Whittaker. Spice Trader, starting 7.30pm. Booking essential: call 0772 308953.
Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 – Castrol 4×4 Jamboree. Donnybrook motorsports complex. Great family day with bar and catering. A portion of proceeds goes to a nominated charity every year. Includes the exciting Toyota Extreme challenge and the fun Big Sky Mud Run.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Thursday June 29 to Saturday July 15 – My Fair Lady. Lerner and Lowe’s superb and timeless musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. Directed by Sue Bolt, with musical direction by Meg Mackenzie. Presented by The Repertory Players at Reps Theatre. Booking opens soon.
Thursday August 3 to Saturday August 5 and Thursday August 10 to Saturday August 12 – Sister Act. The new disco musical version of this popular show. Presented by the Peterhouse group of schools. Directed by David Bvumbe, with musical direction by Billy St John and choreography by Theresa Colvin. More information from sisteract@peterhouse.co.zw. First week’s performances in the Fieldsend Hall at Peterhouse, with the second week at Reps Theatre.
Sunday September 3 – Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition. It’s time for a change. From Anna Fleming: many of you will be aware that The Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition celebrated its 25th year in July 2016: a milestone. It seems a good time to break the mould and do something different and little less strenuous for me and my kind friends/artists who have so loyally assisted each year with the set-up of the exhibitions. I have decided to amalgamate the July and November exhibitions and we will have just one event, on September 3. This will be bigger than Paintings & Pimms (the portfolio art sale) as it will also have several larger paintings on easels from selected artists. It will be a full-day event (10am to 4pm) and we will have a variety of musical entertainment plus yummy food and wine, of course. There will also be a surprise in store for everyone when they see my new-look garden … something about to happen. Please spread the word and save the date. More information from Anna 0772 307772 or info@verandahgallery.co.zw.
Saturday September 23 – Zimstock. Hellenic Academy. Details in due course but diarise now for an evening of fun under the stars.
The 24 hour Shona Course, full course fee $195.00. 2 May 2017 Shona lessons for adults (16-80years) wishing to learn Shona as a foreign or second language. Different class groups lessons starting as early as 7am and finishing as late as 8pm. Morning, afternoon and evening class groups to choose from. 3 week, 4 week and 5 week courses on offer. Groups of 3 minimum, 6 standard or 10 students maximum. For details on registration, traceable written testimonials from current and former students and full course calendar May-August 2017 intakes Email: the24hourshonacourse@gmail.com
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): Second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Good Friday, Friday April 14; Easter Saturday, Saturday April 15; Easter, Sunday April 16; Easter Monday, Monday April 17; Independence Day, Tuesday April 18; Workers’ Day, Monday May 1; Africa Day, Thursday May 25; Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
Tinkabell Deli: at popular Tinkabell restaurant, Q4 Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Open daily for croissants, pies, coffee, sandwiches to take away. Also on sale, special jams, chutneys, wines, cheeses and chillies. A great selection from a restaurant with some of the finest cuisine in Harare. Call 0782 475481 for information and to order takeaways.
The Spice Lounge: venue for all occasions – corporate functions, engagement parties, weddings, anniversary parties, other special occasions, seminars, conferences, birthday parties. Outdoor catering and much more at this popular restaurant. Call 0779 581000 or email spiceloungezim@gmail.com
Excellent function venue: Looking for a good venue to hold a function or meeting, be it small or large? Contact the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre on (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm) or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw. Centrally situated on corner Fife Avenue/Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with secure parking, catering and bar facilities, very pleasant surroundings at reasonable rates. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest! Bookings open now.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).Entertainment