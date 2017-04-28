Churches making captives of silly women

If we look back at the true biblical church, we can easily see that, although women were an integral part of it, the vast majority of congragants were men.
So what changed over the course of time?
Was it that women are demographically more than men, or could it be something more sinister behind this surge in numbers?
A quick study of demographics will dispell this theory, as women have always been more than men, even during the biblical days.
Could it be that men have turned their hearts away from God, but more and more women are heeding the Word?
It is possible…but an indepth understanding of the days we are living in provides a clearer picture of what is happening.
Indeed, it can not be disputed that more and more men have turned their hearts away from the true Word of God.
In fact, that is where the whole issue started.
Centuries ago, men – who had all along been entrusted with leading the church – started turning away from God and started adopting pagan religions.
They did not adopt pagan religions by entirely forsaking Christianity, but they did it more surreptitiously, by bringing those pagan beliefs into Christianity – in the hope of attracting more ‘converts’ – and therefore, more money and power.
As the centuries passed, Christianity became more and more pagan – in fact, unless one is explicitly told, there appears to be no conspicious difference between the church and the world.
That is why today, there are so many seemingly Christian beliefs in the church, which have pagan origins, such as Christmas, Easter, and so many more.
Christmas is derived from the Roman pagan god of agriculture Saturn (identified with Kronos), who was commemorated on Saturnalia in December.
Easter was derived from the pagan goddess of spring Eostre.
Admittedly, Jesus Christ commanded that we should remember His death, but those men who perverted Christianity, also perverted this day and brought to it a pagan dimension – the name they gave this commemoration says it all.
Similarly, we have all, at one time or another, watched those movies about Jesus, or have seen drawings of Him.
They all feature this man with a longish face, with long hair and a beard.
Strangely, although no one has ever seen a true image of Jesus, all these pictures have a disturbing resemblence.
How did all these churches agree on that image of Jesus?
Actually, that image had been in existence long before Jesus walked the earth – it is the image of another pagan god that was incorperated into Christianity.
Most symbols and images had been pagan before they were suddenly declared as Christian.
The list of paganism in Christianity is endless.
So indeed, men who have brought pagan worship into Christianity have turned away from God.
However, why the huge increase in the number of women willing to worship pagan gods who are operating under the guise of Christianity?
The Bible can help us understand this.
The Second Epistle of Paul to Timothy will shed more light.
In chapter 3, Paul explicitly warns of the last days that will be full of false prophets.
He warns of men who will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemous, and so forth.
Additionally, Christ Himself warned that “many will say to Me in that day (of judgement), ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’
“And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice evil” Matthew 7:22, 23.
These false prophets are exactly what we have been witnessing in the church over the past centuries.
Nevertheless, verses 6 and 7 makes for very interesting reading, as it says, ‘For of this sort (false prophets) are those who creep into households and make captive silly women loaded down with sins, led away with various lusts, always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth’.
Is that not what is happening today?
These false prophets who lead the church are lying and convincing these silly women, ‘who are loaded with sins’, to attend their churches, so as to receive forgiveness from God.
These women, who are ‘led away by various lusts’, are the ones most gullible to these false prophets’ promises of wealth, miracle babies, and all manner of deceipt – whilst they lose every cent they have.
They are convinced that if they do not give money to these deceivers, they will not be blessed.
They do not know that blessings come straight from God through His Son Jesus, and no other intermediary is required – and no payment is needed as Jesus already paid with His own life.
That is why these false prophets end up being worshipped, instead of God – as these people who have allowed themselves to be deceived inadvertently replace God with them.
How many times have we heard testimonies that praise the so-called ‘Men of God’ more than God Himself, or we have seen followers displaying a picture of their pastor?
Others prefer reading a devotional written by their pastor than the Bible.
One does not need an intercessor to plead with them with God, except Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
Which shows that they are always learning in these churches, but ‘never able to come to the knowledge of the truth’.
It reminds me of a survey that was once conducted that revealed that women were the ones most likely to be conned through various schemes.
Whether it is a pyramid scheme, or ‘feja feja’ on the street, the most likely to fall are women.
This is exactly what is happening in the church – the con artists are now the prophets, apostles and pastors.
It should be mentioned that the deceivers are not just those ‘miracle performing’ or ‘wealth gospel’ prophets, but as I alluded to earlier with pagan gods, these include the churches we have had for ages.
These men are as wily as their leader, The Serpent, who showed the way by deceiving Eve in the Garden of Eden.
However, those husbands, fathers, and brothers who allow their wives, daughters and sisters be so callously deceived, are just as guilty.
They are no different from Adam who, when Even offered him the forbidden fruit, he gladly accepted, instead of rebuking her.
It is the duty of every man to understand and accept the true Word of God, and be the protector in the household from these broods of vipers.
That is why Paul, in 1 Corinthians 14:35, urged women to ‘ask their husbands at home’, if they learn anything.
So how can women not be deceived when the men at home fail to adequately teach them the true Word of God – for it is an obligation required of us by God himself.
It is high time women became wise, and departed from these false prophets who have done nothing except deceive them, and led them away from true worship – for it is better for one to pray alone at home, than follow the devil.
