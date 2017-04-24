6:19 by Daily Maverick Have your say: What Britain and the West did – and didn’t – do during the Matabeleland massacres of 1983-4

Contrary to allegations that Western governments “did nothing” when Mugabe’s army went on the rampage in the early 1980s, they may have helped prevent total slaughter. But they also taught him that he could calibrate the violence and get away with it. By STUART DORAN.