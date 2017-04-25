9:11 by biznews .com Have your say: Africa’s rich list: Mauritius, SA top; Zimbabweans poorest of the poor – survey

A new report indicates that South Africa’s political problems have not yet smashed the wealth of ordinary citizens as has been the case in Zimbabwe – once the breadbasket of Africa and now home to the continent’s poorest people. Mauritians, meanwhile, have benefited from the island’s low taxation, with its citizens the wealthiest individuals in Africa.