11:02 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A dance of butterlies

The other day I took a walk near our place across the dam and towards the corn field. The good rains meant the path was overgrown with fresh grass. Suddenly a host of small yellow butterflies appeared from nowhere circling and diving rejoicing in each other’s company but never crashing into one another. I stopped and watched for a while in awe. Nature has its way of rejoicing.