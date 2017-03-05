Are Zimbabweans worth dying for?

Many people have lost their lives fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe. These include Talent Mabika and Tichaona Chiminya, MDC activists who were callously murdered in the lead up to the hotly contested 2008 elections. David Coltart’s personal aide, Patrick Nabanyama disappeared on 19 June 2000 and was later found dead, buried in a shallow grave. We know of Matthew Pfebve (2000), Tonderai Ndira (2008), Joshua Bakacheza (2008) and even little children like Christpower Maisiri (2013) and many others who have perished for Zimbabwe’s democracy.