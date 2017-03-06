12:26 by ZLHR Have your say: Zim teenager, nine others charged for contravening POSA

POLICE in Beitbridge on Saturday 04 March 2017 arrested a teenager and nine Beitbridge residents and charged them with contravening the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), a draconian law which authorities routinely invoke to curtail the activities of perceived opponents of President Robert Mugabe’s administration.