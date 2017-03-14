Zim Diasporans commemorate the life of adducted activist Itai Dzamara

The sold out event was organised by Zimbabwe Citizens Initiative UK Chapter, was meant to bring back into global attention Zimbabwe’s poor rights record and to put pressure on the regime of Robert Mugabe to account for the firebrand activist who disappeared on March 9 2015.
Artist Silvanos Mudzwova put up a brilliant performance with his play the titled Dungeon, in which he play Itai Dzamara himself, told a gruesome story of how the ZANU PF government adducts
The event also the screening of short video on the Gukurahundi massacres that was compiled be the Ansul Karimanzira and prominent activist Rufaro Kaseke.
Under the banner of his Occupy Africa Unity Square campaign which comprised a handful youthful firebrands, and, in his smallness, the journalist turned anti-Mugabe activist had caused enough discomfort to President Robert Mugabe’s continued stranglehold on power. What followed was an incident that has further spotlighted the Zanu PF regime’s history of abductions, rape, killings and torture, among a list of brutalities on critics.
Dzamara who was bashed and arrested several times, but that could only fuel his resolve to continue demanding that “failed Mugabe” to step down.
Despite repeated insistence by the State that it knew nothing about his whereabouts, the Harare administration has failed to convince those familiar with Zimbabwe’s murky history of cruelty against opposition activists.
Speaking after the event one of the organisers of the event and a member of the Zimbabwe Citizen Initiative Mr. Kingstone Jambawo said ZCI will to put pressure on the government by ensuring the Itai Dzamara’s story remains on the global spotlight until he is accounted for.
Zimbabwe Citizen Initiative was founded by United States based activist Promise Sande who also its interim chairperson, now has several chapters across the world.
ZCI is a globally-diverse platform of Zimbabweans with a deep passion for the conditions in our country whose mission is promote participatory democracy by providing technical and financial support to social movements in Zimbabwe and providing a platform for all citizens to openly hold government official accountableFeatured