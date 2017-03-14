5:39 by Ruzvidzo Jena Have your say: Zim Diasporans commemorate the life of adducted activist Itai Dzamara

Zimbabweans living the United Kingdom took time to mark exactly two years after abduction of missing pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara of by suspected state agents close to his Harare home. The commemorations were held at Manchester University’s Martin Harris Centre on Sunday the 11th of March 2017.