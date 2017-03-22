10:17 by Staff Reporter Have your say: US celebrates progress on World TB Day

Harare – The United States Government stands with the people of Zimbabwe in commemorating World Tuberculosis (TB) Day (March 24_. Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States has contributed long-term and substantial investments to the fight against TB in Zimbabwe, reaching hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans with life-saving health services.