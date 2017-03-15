Crops, livestock and other property were destroyed by the rains. Schools and other infrastructure such as bridges have been destroyed in some parts of the country cutting off children from their schools and health facilities. Those already in need of food aid cannot be reached because of the flooded roads.
Unprepared for disaster
Floods that have hit the country especially in the southern parts of the country particularly Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo have left an estimated 250 people dead and thousands homeless. Thousands of people particularly in Tsholotsho have been displaced.