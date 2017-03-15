15.3.2017 15:11
by ZPP

Unprepared for disaster

Floods that have hit the country especially in the southern parts of the country particularly Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo have left an estimated 250 people dead and thousands homeless. Thousands of people particularly in Tsholotsho have been displaced.

Crops, livestock and other property were destroyed by the rains. Schools and other infrastructure such as bridges have been destroyed in some parts of the country cutting off children from their schools and health facilities. Those already in need of food aid cannot be reached because of the flooded roads.

ZPP February MMR.

CiZC Statement on Zimbabwe’s Disaster Preparedness
African leaders are coming to fear the law

