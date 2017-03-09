Two years since itai Dzamara was abducted

The Australian Embassy continues to remain deeply concerned about the abduction of Mr Dzamara, and disappointed by the lack of progress in the investigation of this matter, particularly in light of a court order requiring action from relevant authorities.
Zimbabwe’s constitution provides fundamental rights to all its citizens, including the right to life, personal liberty, freedom from torture, freedom of assembly and association, and freedom to demonstrate and petition.
For human rights to be respected and the rule of law to prevail, impunity for perpetrators of rights violations must not go unchallenged.
We once again call on the Government of Zimbabwe to do everything in its power to determine Mr Dzamara's whereabouts; and report on the progress of its investigation.