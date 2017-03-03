Tsvangirai rounds up Mash Central tour

His first meeting with opinion leaders was a robust three-hour engagement with war veterans, church leaders, commuter bus drivers and touts, traditional leaders, pensioners, artisanal miners and spirit media. The opinion leaders made invaluable input in matters of elections, policy and the new governance culture post-Mugabe in 2018.
The people’s President then addressed the party’s provincial assembly where he urged the party machinery to gear up for delivering victory in the 2018 watershed election.
Fear and intimidation remain the key impediments to the people’s free expression in the province, where Zanu PF continues to emasculate traditional leaders to coerce people to vote for a particular political party.
In his third and last meeting in Mash Central, President Tsvangirai engaged students from Bindura University, whom he urged to determine their own future by voting and making the right choice in the next election.
The future belonged to the young people and they must define, defend and secure that future by participating in the politics of their country. The young people risk being a lost generation unless and until they, grab the opportunity in 2018 to sculpt a sustainable future for themselves.
Tomorrow, the people’s President moves to Robert Mugabe’s home province of Mashonaland West for three days, where he will conclude his national tour of all the country’s provinces.
The tour continues to be a highly enriching exercise, with President Tsvangirai receiving invaluable and strategic input both from within and without the party, particularly from community leaders who are not ordinarily in the party
Accompanying President Tsvangirai to Mash Central today were his two deputies Hons. Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa, National Chairperson Lovemore Moyo, Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe and his deputy Amos Chibaya, Secretary for Elections Murisi Zwizwai, Deputy National Spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo, Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende and Women and Youth Assembly Chairpersons Lynnet Karenyi and Happymore Chidziva.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications