13:23 by Luke Tamborinyoka Have your say: Tsvangirai listens to gory stories in Mukumbura

President Tsvangirai today spent three hours engaging with community leaders in Mukumbura, in the Dande Valley in Mt. Darwin where he heard gory tales of the suffering of the people, the abuse of traditional leaders as well as the antics used by Zanu PF to fudge the vote.