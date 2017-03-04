Tsvangirai invades Mugabe’s backyard

The bubbly crowd of opinion leaders in Zvipani poured their heart out to President Tsvangirai on issues such as violence and intimidation, the alliance of opposition parties, the bio-metric voter registration and other election issues, among the key national issues discussed.
The opinion leaders proffered understandable skepticism on issues as opposition alliances and the prospect of a free, fair and credible elections.
On alliances, the community elders said while it was a worthwhile proposition, it was important for the MDC to thoroughly vet all potential partners as some of them were Zanu PF proxies. The community elders said on the issue of the credibility of the next election, Zanu PF had so far not shown any willingness to have a free and fair poll, as shown by their take-over of the procurement of BVR kits.
There was overwhelming consensus at the meeting that 2018 provided the nation with a perfect opportunity to bring positive change in the lives of the people.
There is an encouraging wave for change in the rural areas, with old people and the youth turning up to robustly express their willingness to vote in large numbers to consign Zanu PF to the dustbins of history.
There is a palpable rebellion against Zanu PF and Robert Mugabe, with the national despondency providing enough encouragement for everyone to join the national movement for change.
Accompanying the President to Mashonaland West are senior officials in his office, the party’s National Chairman Lovemore Moyo, Deputy Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya, Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende, Deputy Spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo, Youth chairman Happymore Chidziva, Women’s Assembly leaders Lynnet Karenyi and Hon. Value Chitembwe and National Executive members Hon. Concilia Chinanzvavana, Dr Mataruse and other national and provincial leaders.
This afternoon, the people’s President will hold a similar engagement in Hurungwe North, with opinion leaders outside the party structures.
Tomorrow, President Tsvangirai will move to Chegutu and Chinhoyi.
It has been an enriching experience for President Tsvangirai. The message coming out of these provincial tours is very clear: Zimbabwe is ripe for change.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications