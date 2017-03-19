Tsvangirai engages opinion leaders in Domboshava

The national anger against Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF is now palpable and it was clear from the submissions by community leaders both in Rusike and Domboshava.
The national script emerging from these engagements is very clear: 2018 is the perfect opportunity for all of us to usher in a new dispensation.
The people want an inclusive society, they want Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the coalition and they want a truly free and fair election in which they can express themselves.
Tomorrow, President Tsvangirai winds up his tour of Chitungwiza with a similar meeting of opinion leaders, students and the party provincial assembly.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications