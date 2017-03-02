Tsvangirai engages Guruve

Among the people he met were 27 village heads, pastors, vendors, business people, touts, commuter bus drivers and war veterans.
The trend of the issues emerging from the provinces remains the same: grinding poverty, violence, fear, intimidation as well as the continued abuse of traditional leaders, among other issues.
The people’s leader saw evidence of physical and emotional scars arising out of sustained Zanu PF violence in previous elections. President Tsvangirai had a tough time calming restive community leaders who have suffered violence from unpunished perpetrators who continue to roam free in the communities every day.
The emerging national consensus, however, is that the next election is a Presidential election as only a new leader for the country would have the executive authority to positively impact on the lives of the people.
Accompanying the President were senior officials from his office, Deputy Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya, Deputy Spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo, Women and Youth National Chairpersons Lynnet Karenyi and Happymore Chidziva, Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende and National Executive members Gift Chimanikire, Gilbert Kagodora and Memory Mbondiah.
Tomorrow, President Tsvangirai winds up his tour in Mash Central with an address to Bindura University students and the party’s provincial assembly.
On Friday, he moves to Mashonaland West, where he will wind up his national tour next Monday.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications