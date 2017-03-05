13:04 by The New York Times Have your say: Trade on the Streets, and Off the Books, Keeps Zimbabwe Afloat

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Dusk falls and thousands of vendors fan out across central Harare. Through the night, they hawk their wares — vegetables, clothes, kitchen utensils, cellphones — from carts, wheelbarrows or even the pavement, transforming the city’s staid business district into a giant, freewheeling village market.