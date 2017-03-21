15:03 by Crisis Publications Have your say: Rita Makarau abandons political parties meeting

Harare- Today the Zimbabwe Election Commission Chairperson Rita Makarau abandoned a meeting with political parties. Rita Makarau withdrew from the 5th ZEC-Political Parties Dialogue Platform Meeting which sought to discuss the formation of subcommittees, the impartiality of Electoral Officers with specific reference to the composition of ZEC secretariat, funding for political parties, Code of Conduct for political parties among other issues.