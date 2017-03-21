21.3.2017 15:03
by Crisis Publications

Rita Makarau abandons political parties meeting

Harare- Today the Zimbabwe Election Commission Chairperson Rita Makarau abandoned a meeting with political parties. Rita Makarau withdrew from the 5th ZEC-Political Parties Dialogue Platform Meeting which sought to discuss the formation of subcommittees, the impartiality of Electoral Officers with specific reference to the composition of ZEC secretariat, funding for political parties, Code of Conduct for political parties among other issues.

ZEC chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau

The Meeting was set to begin at 830AM and ending at 12Noon at ZEC Headquarters in Harare. This development happens at the backdrop of the National Election Reform Agenda demonstration scheduled to take place tomorrow in Harare.

When the Crisis Report visited ZEC offices today, there were overwhelming calls by opposition political parties for her dismissal as Chairperson of ZEC arguing that her behavior was partisan. The reason for her decision not to attend the meeting despite her presence at the venue could not be immediately established amidst speculation that she was angered by opposition political parties who are planning to protest and submit a petition to ZEC tomorrow.

The petition cites a partial and partisan ZEC structure and queries the handling of the tender process on the BVR equipment by ZEC and calls for broader electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 watershed elections.

Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe rallies behind NERA demo
Three Bills Sent to President for Assent

Post published in: Featured

Related