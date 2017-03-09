6:00 by AIM Have your say: Renamo members kidnapped in Manica

Maputo (AIM) – Unidentified men beat and kidnapped two members of the rebel movement Renamo on Monday, when they tried to re-open a Renamo office at Honde, in Barue district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, according to a report in Wednesday’s issue of the independent daily “O Pais”.