Public Hearings on the Shop Licences Amendment Bill

Monday 27th March to Monday 3rd April

The Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Rural and Urban Development will conduct public hearings across the country on the Shop Licences Amendment  Bill (H.B. 10, 2016). The hearings will begin on Monday 27 March and run until Monday 3 April.  The Committee will be split into two teams, with separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below; the two Committees will combine for the final public hearing to be held in Harare on Monday 3 April.

The full text of the Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link

Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report that will be presented to the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate.

[Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Rural and Urban Development and—

  • sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.co.zw, or
  • delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
  • sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.

Warning

Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.

Queries

If you require more information, please contact—

Sithabisiwe Matsheza (Committee Clerk),

Sibonisiwe Dube-Nkala (Public Relations Officer).

Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2222/2310

 

Programme

Team A

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 27 March 12.00 noon Mt Darwin Community Hall Mt Darwin
Tuesday 28 March 10.00 am Catholic Church Murombedzi
Wednesday 29 March 10.00 am Murewa Training Centre Murewa
Thursday 30 March 10.00 am Sakubva Beit Hall Mutare
Friday 31 March 10.00 am Murambinda Community Hall Murambinda

 

Team B

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 27 March 9.00 am Chinotimba Hall Victoria Falls
Tuesday 28 March 9.00 am Large City Hall Bulawayo
Wednesday 29 March 9.00 am Beitbridge Community Hall Beitbridge
Thursday 30 March 9.00 am Masvingo Civic Centre Masvingo
Friday 31 March 9.00 am Gweru Civic Centre Gweru

 

Team A and B

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 3 April 10.00 am Zimbabwe Hall, Highfield Harare

 

