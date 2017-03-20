Public Hearings on the Shop Licences Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Rural and Urban Development will conduct public hearings across the country on the Shop Licences Amendment Bill (H.B. 10, 2016). The hearings will begin on Monday 27 March and run until Monday 3 April. The Committee will be split into two teams, with separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below; the two Committees will combine for the final public hearing to be held in Harare on Monday 3 April.
The full text of the Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link
Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report that will be presented to the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate.
[Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Rural and Urban Development and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.co.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.
Queries
If you require more information, please contact—
Sithabisiwe Matsheza (Committee Clerk),
Sibonisiwe Dube-Nkala (Public Relations Officer).
Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2222/2310
Programme
Team A
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 27 March
|12.00 noon
|Mt Darwin Community Hall
|Mt Darwin
|Tuesday 28 March
|10.00 am
|Catholic Church
|Murombedzi
|Wednesday 29 March
|10.00 am
|Murewa Training Centre
|Murewa
|Thursday 30 March
|10.00 am
|Sakubva Beit Hall
|Mutare
|Friday 31 March
|10.00 am
|Murambinda Community Hall
|Murambinda
Team B
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 27 March
|9.00 am
|Chinotimba Hall
|Victoria Falls
|Tuesday 28 March
|9.00 am
|Large City Hall
|Bulawayo
|Wednesday 29 March
|9.00 am
|Beitbridge Community Hall
|Beitbridge
|Thursday 30 March
|9.00 am
|Masvingo Civic Centre
|Masvingo
|Friday 31 March
|9.00 am
|Gweru Civic Centre
|Gweru
Team A and B
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 3 April
|10.00 am
|Zimbabwe Hall, Highfield
|Harare
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied