Public Hearings on the Movable Property Security Interest Bill

The hearings will begin on Monday 20th March and run until Friday 24th March. The Committee will be split into two teams, with separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below.
The full text of the Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link
Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committees and will be part of a report that will be presented in the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate.
[Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development and Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.co.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.
Queries
If you require more information, please contact Christian Ratsakatika or Evelyn Masara (Committee Clerks), Sibonisiwe Dube-Nkala or Addmore Nyamuramba (Public Relations Officers). Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2050/2056/2143/2310
Programme
Team A
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 20 March
|10.00 am
|Sakubva Beit Hall
|Mutare
|Tuesday 21 March
|10.00 am
|Hope Fay Hotel and Conference Centre
|Marondera
|Wednesday 22 March
|10.00 am
|Crowne Plaza Hotel
|Harare
|Thursday 23 March
|10.00 am
|Hala Hotel
|Bindura
|Friday 24 March
|10.00 am
|Cooksey Hall
|Chinhoyi
Team B
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 20 March
|10.00 am
|Fairmile Hotel
|Gweru
|Tuesday 21 March
|10.00 am
|Flamboyant Hotel
|Masvingo
|Wednesday 22 March
|10.00 am
|Gwanda Hotel
|Gwanda
|Thursday 23 March
|10.00 am
|Rainbow Hotel
|Bulawayo
|Friday 24 March
|10.00 am
|Kingdom Hotel
|Victoria Falls
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied