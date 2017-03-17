17.3.2017 5:55
Public Hearings on the Movable Property Security Interest Bill

The Portfolio Committees on Finance and Economic Development and Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development will conduct public hearings across the country on the Movable Property Security Interest Bill (H.B. 7, 2016).

The hearings will begin on Monday 20th March and run until Friday 24th March.  The Committee will be split into two teams, with separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below.

The full text of the Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link

Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committees and will be part of a report that will be presented in the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate.

[Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development and Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development and—

  • sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.co.zw, or
  • delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
  • sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.

Warning

Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.

Queries

If you require more information, please contact Christian Ratsakatika or Evelyn Masara (Committee Clerks), Sibonisiwe Dube-Nkala or Addmore Nyamuramba (Public Relations Officers).  Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2050/2056/2143/2310

 

Programme

Team A

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 20 March 10.00 am Sakubva Beit Hall Mutare
Tuesday 21 March 10.00 am Hope Fay Hotel and Conference Centre Marondera
Wednesday 22 March 10.00 am Crowne Plaza Hotel Harare
Thursday 23 March 10.00 am Hala Hotel Bindura
Friday 24 March 10.00 am Cooksey Hall Chinhoyi

 

Team B

DAY TIME VENUE TOWN
Monday 20 March 10.00 am Fairmile Hotel Gweru
Tuesday 21 March 10.00 am Flamboyant Hotel Masvingo
Wednesday 22 March 10.00 am Gwanda Hotel Gwanda
Thursday 23 March 10.00 am Rainbow Hotel Bulawayo
Friday 24 March 10.00 am Kingdom Hotel Victoria Falls

 

