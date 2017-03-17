Public Hearings on Judicial Laws Amendment Bill

(3) Estate Administrators Amendment Bill
Monday 20th March to Monday 27th March
The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will be holding public hearings from Monday 20 to Friday 25 March, and on Monday 27 March 2017. The purpose of the public hearings is to give the public an opportunity to express their views on the following Bills —
- the Judicial Laws Amendment (Ease of Settling Commercial and Other Disputes) Bill
- the Deeds Registries Amendment Bill, and
- the Estate Administrators Amendment Bill.
The programme is as follows:
|Date and Time
|City/town and Venue
|Monday 20th March
|Mutare
|10.00 am
|Queens Hall
|Tuesday 21st March
|Masvingo
|10.00 am
|Chevron Hotel
|Wednesday 22nd March
|Bulawayo
|10.00 am
|Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel
|Thursday 23rd March
|Gweru
|10.00 am
|Midlands Hotel
|Friday 24th March
|Kadoma
|10.00 am
|Kadoma Ranch Hotel
|Monday 27th March
|Harare
|10.00 am
|Senate Chamber, Parliament Building
Attendance at the public hearings
Stakeholders, interested groups, organisations and all members of the public are welcome to attend the hearings, at which they will be given the opportunity to make representations. Please note that persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges and political party regalia will not have be admitted to these public hearings.
The committee will be reporting back to National Assembly on each of the Bills, and contributions made at the public hearings will be part of its reports. So the hearings provide an excellent opportunity for members of the public to convey what they think of the Bill to members of Parliament generally.
If you want to make oral representations at a hearing, signify this to the committee clerk before the hearing, if possible, so that she or he can notify the chairperson to call on you. An oral representation is more effective if followed up in writing. If you are providing a written copy, it is advisable to take as many copies as possible with you for circulation at the hearing.
Written submissions
For those who cannot attend a hearing, written submissions and correspondence are also welcome. They should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament, Attention: Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and:—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
Queries
Queries about the public hearings can be addressed to the committee clerk, Ms P. Zenda on Parliament’s telephone numbers: (04) 700181-8, 252936-50 [extension 2280 or 2176].
The Bills and Other Relevant Documents are Available from Veritas
The Bills are available for download from the Veritas website.
To access these documents on the Veritas website, readers are invited to use the following links [place your cursor over the link and then depress Ctrl key and Left Click]—
Alternatively, if without Internet access, email Veritas [see address below] for the material you would like and it will be sent to you by return email.
