Public Hearings on (1) Judicial Laws Amendment Bill

(3) Estate Administrators Amendment Bill
HARARE PUBLIC HEARING RESCHEDULED TO SATURDAY 25th MARCH
The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs public hearings on the Judicial Laws Amendment Bill, Deeds Registries Amendment Bill, and Estate Administrators Amendment Bill are currently underway.
The purpose of this special bulletin is to notify an important change in the programme—
THE HARARE HEARING WILL NOW BE HELD ON SATURDAY 25th MARCH AT THE NEW AMBASSADOR HOTEL AT 10 am.
The New Ambassador Hotel is in Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, just across the road from Parliament.
The programme for the hearings outside Harare [20th to 24th March] remains as shown in Bill Watch Committee Series 12/2017 of 15th March 2017.
Reminder on Written Submissions
Written submissions and correspondence concerning the three respective Bills are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament, marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and—
- sent by email – addressed to either clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
The Bills are available for download from the Veritas website.
To access these documents on the Veritas website, readers are invited to use the following links [place your cursor over the link and then depress Ctrl key and Left Click]—
Queries
Queries about the public hearings can be addressed to the committee clerk, Ms P. Zenda on Parliament’s telephone numbers: (04) 700181-8, 252936-50 [extension 2280 or 2176].
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to public hearings.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied