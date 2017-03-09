8:59 by Veritas Have your say: President Invokes “Prerogative Powers” to Transform National Defence College into a University

In a Presidential proclamation published in the Government Gazette of 3rd March President Mugabe invoked “the common law relating to the prerogative powers of the President”, in particular such prerogative powers “in the sphere of defence and national security”, to establish the Zimbabwe National Defence University and grant it a Charter set out in the proclamation.