Philippine student in Marathon to raise money for Zimbabwe's rural school children

Philippines’ Paolo Aguilar, a student teacher at Toi-Ohomai Institute of Technology in Rotoroa, New Zealand, is working with the Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust to raise funds to support rural school libraries in Zimbabwe. He will participate in the 53rd iconic Lion Foundation Rotorua Marathon on 6 May 2017.