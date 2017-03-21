Organised Violence & Torture

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) were reported as the main perpetrators of violence. The country is currently under threats of constitutional amendments. The Government seems to be determined to go ahead with the proposed amendment of Section 180 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the first proposed amendment since the Constitution came into force on August 22, 2013.1
The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Bill seeks to change the appointment procedure of the Chief Justice, deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President of the High Court. Public hearings in this regard were done in February and if this amendment sees the light of the day, it will undermine all the current efforts to promote constitutionalism in Zimbabwe and compromise the independence of the judiciary.
