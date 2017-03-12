12.3.2017 13:32
Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 13th to 16th March

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 13th March at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on duty-free fuel importation

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Dr Shumba

Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Monday 13th March at 2.00 pm

Portfolio Committee: Finance and Economic Development

Oral evidence on the 2017 Monetary Policy Statement from the following;  Bankers Association of Zimbabwe;  Zimbabwe National Chamber of Mines;  Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries;  Chamber of Mines in Zimbabwe

Venue:  Committee Room No.  4

Chairperson: Hon Chapfika

Committee Clerk: Mr Ratsakatika

Tuesday 14th March

No open meetings

Wednesday 15th March

No open meetings

Thursday 16th March at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee:  Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Livestock and Meat Advisory Council on their operations and activities

Venue:  Committee Room No. 4

Chairperson: Hon Senator Chizema

Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse

What Other Committees Will be Doing

Reminder:  The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security will be holding public hearings on the new National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill all round the country from Monday 13th to Saturday 18th March.

For hearings programme see here.  For text of Bill see here.

Portfolio Committee: Education, Sports, Arts and Culture

The committee is due to finalise its report on the Marginalised Girls of Mbire

Portfolio Committee: Media, Information and Broadcasting Services

The committee will deliberate on Commercial Radio Stations

Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation

The committee will be touring Agricultural Colleges and Command Agriculture Farms

Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce

The committee will deliberate on submissions received on the National Competitiveness Commission Bill [Note: The Bill is currently undergoing its Second Reading debate in the National Assembly.  The Bill is available here on the Veritas website.]

 

