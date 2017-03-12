Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 13th to 16th March

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Monday 13th March at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on duty-free fuel importation
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Dr Shumba
Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Monday 13th March at 2.00 pm
Portfolio Committee: Finance and Economic Development
Oral evidence on the 2017 Monetary Policy Statement from the following; Bankers Association of Zimbabwe; Zimbabwe National Chamber of Mines; Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries; Chamber of Mines in Zimbabwe
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Chapfika
Committee Clerk: Mr Ratsakatika
Tuesday 14th March
No open meetings
Wednesday 15th March
No open meetings
Thursday 16th March at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Livestock and Meat Advisory Council on their operations and activities
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Senator Chizema
Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse
What Other Committees Will be Doing
Reminder: The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security will be holding public hearings on the new National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill all round the country from Monday 13th to Saturday 18th March.
For hearings programme see here. For text of Bill see here.
Portfolio Committee: Education, Sports, Arts and Culture
The committee is due to finalise its report on the Marginalised Girls of Mbire
Portfolio Committee: Media, Information and Broadcasting Services
The committee will deliberate on Commercial Radio Stations
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation
The committee will be touring Agricultural Colleges and Command Agriculture Farms
Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce
The committee will deliberate on submissions received on the National Competitiveness Commission Bill [Note: The Bill is currently undergoing its Second Reading debate in the National Assembly. The Bill is available here on the Veritas website.]
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedFeatured