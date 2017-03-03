3.3.2017 13:31
Newsday journalists charged over Mugabe health story

The editor of Newsday Wisdom Mdzungairi and reporter Richard Chidza were on 3 March 2017 reportedly charged with insulting or undermining the president following publication of a story pertaining to President Robert Mugabe’s health.

Mdzungairi and Chidza were reportedly still being held by police in Harare at the time of writing this alert.

The story titled: Mugabe in fresh health scare … sneaks out to Singapore, was published in the newspaper’s edition of 2 March 2017. This followed President Mugabe’s departure for Singapore on 1 March 2017.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, is on record confirming the president’s trip to Singapore for a “scheduled” medical review.

Meanwhile, MISA-Zimbabwe is following the case and will give updates accordingly.

