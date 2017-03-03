Newsday journalists charged over Mugabe health story

Mdzungairi and Chidza were reportedly still being held by police in Harare at the time of writing this alert.
The story titled: Mugabe in fresh health scare … sneaks out to Singapore, was published in the newspaper’s edition of 2 March 2017. This followed President Mugabe’s departure for Singapore on 1 March 2017.
Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, is on record confirming the president’s trip to Singapore for a “scheduled” medical review.
Meanwhile, MISA-Zimbabwe is following the case and will give updates accordingly.