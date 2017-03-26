13:08 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Neither he nor his parents

Autism is a development disorder which affects the speech, behaviour, learning and social skills of 1 of every 68 people on the planet. There is no known cause; it is simply there. It is not the fault of the person or his parents. In bygone days people with this condition were mocked or shut away in institutions where they lived their lives in a prison-like regime. Having such a child was a disaster, something families tried to hide and the child was never referred to in conversation. They were a cause of shame.