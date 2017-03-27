Mabvuku wins Bob @ 93 Chess Tourney

The boys section had Mabvuku A and B, Prince Edward, Tafara 2 High School, Allan Wilson teams A and B and Goromonzi high school teams A and B. While the girls section had Goromonzi A and B and Mabvuku girls team. The tourney was a round robin format which saw 8 teams compete in the boys section taking part.
The boys played 7 games which were pulsating and talent was discovered especially from the Prince Edward team which managed to stop the winners when they salvaged a draw, and defeated the two Goromonzi boys teams by 2,5-1,5 respectively. The team surprisingly lost to Allan Wilson A team by 3-1. The wiiners of the boys section or category won 5 games and drew two games. The team was composed of Ashley Nyarugwe, Alex Guzani, Michael Ngwerume, and Tafadzwa Nyanhongo from board one to four respectively. Ashley Nyarugwe was the best player on board one with 6, 5 points out of the 7 games played.
Alex Guzani had 5,5 points out of 7 games losing his final game against Goromonzi B’ team’s Oswell Mabhuka. The team white washed Allan Wilson A’ and B teams, Mabvuku B’ and Tafara 2 High school, after having won against Goromonzi A team 3-1. Ashley Nyarugwe drew against Rufaro Chikaka of Prince Edward after missing a winning combination her in the end game.
The game was very pulsating that it swung from one end to the other. Luberto .P of Prince Edward fought gallantly against Alex to get a draw in a pawn ending game which he managed to correctly oppose Alex’s King. Mandizvidza lost to Ngwerume who was on board 3, while Asher Milos was the star player for the team as he managed to defeat Tafadzwa Nyanhongo to save his team to an exciting draw against the fencied Mabvuku team. In the game against Goromonzi B’ team Alex Guzani and Michael Ngwerume lost to Takudzwa Ganda and Isaiah Chikeya while Ashley Nyarugwe defeated Kudakwashe Rwakuda, while Tafadzwa Nyanhongo dismissed Tatenda Kachere to end the game in a deadlock. Eventually Mabvuku won the section with 6 points, followed by Prince Edward with 5,5points, Goromonzi B’ team had 5 points while Goromonzi A’ team finished with 4,5 points on fourth position.
Meanwhile in the girls division Goromonzi A won its games against Mabvuku and Goromonzi B’ respectively. They beat Mabvuku 3-1, in this game Hazel lost to Oppah Jekera in one of the tourney’s major upsets.Goromonzi A team was composed of Gamuchirai Charonza, Tanaka Masvaya, Hazel Ruzani and Kanombirira. While the Goromonzi B team lost with the same score line against their A team. Mabvuku who were led by Chipo Foya won 3,5-0,5 against Goromonzi B’ team.
Charmaine Chianayi, Kundai Mandave and Margret Mapuranga was the team for Mabvuku, while Goromonzi team was made up of Tanyaradzwa Ngove, Audrey Gideon, Nicole Musoni and Melody Zimunya. Kundai Mndave shared the spoils with Nicole Musoni on board 3. The tourney was run by FA Chimbamu who was assisted by Byron Gurajena. The games were officially opened by the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa on the 25th of March. Meanwhile all will be set for Marondera for the National Scholars chess Championships to be held from the 6th -10th of April.
Harare the defending champions will be out to defend their Title against 9 other Provinces. There will be fire on the chess boards as players gather at Marondera High school where 280 players from the age groups; under13, 14, 15,16,17,18 and 20 which will take part and will be composed of both boys and girls. This tourney will select players who will take part in Namibia and Egypt in August and December respectively. After the scholars chess championships the seniors will battle it out in the Easter Open which will be rated and we hope to get some foreign players taking part in this prestigious tourney.