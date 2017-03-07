7.3.2017
15:31
Linda Masarira sentenced to community service
Pro -democracy activist Linda Tsungi Masarira has been sentenced to 385 hours of community service at Marlborough clinic. Masarira was facing charges of contravening section 38 of the criminal codification and reform act.
Linda Masarira
Meanwhile Masarira will tomorrow appear again at Mutare Magistrate courts facing charges of criminal nuisance and insulting the office of the President in May 2015.
The sentencing of Masarira comes on the eve of celebrating International Women’s Day under the theme #BEBOLD4CHANGE
