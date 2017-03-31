Life on the road: where you need to get to in 2017

It seems that humanity has been excited by travelling for the whole history of its existence. It has always been very difficult for us to sit still. Airplanes, ships, space rockets and cars were invented to discover new horizons, not only to find treasures or unexplored fertile lands. We suggest that you won’t stay away from the part of humanity that prefers to get new impressions from the most beautiful and interesting places on earth. We have collected for you a short list of cities and countries that are very popular in 2017. So tune in and have a nice journey!
Indonesia: Bali Island
If there is a place in the world that can be called a paradise, it is Bali. This part of the Indonesian island archipelago has long been popular with tourists from all over the world, but year after year its popularity is growing. Once you step on the land of Bali, you will be amazed. You will find long, clean beaches with palm trees, ancient volcanoes, cold rivers, lakes and dense green forests. Everything there looks like it was thousands of years ago.
In addition to nature, there is something unusual and interesting for tourists from all over the world. And this is the Balinese. The local population is distinguished by a very friendly and good-natured mentality. You rarely see them in a bad mood. They are always happy to help you and answer any questions. And if you do not need any help and you just want to chat, then many Balinese will gladly and sincerely do you this favor.
In Bali you should have a rest from vanity and enjoy life. You will be excited by delicious food, music, sunbathing, clear ocean and beautiful traditions of the Balinese.
The Northern Capital of Russia
This year St. Petersburg was included in the TripAdvisor rating. It makes an annual rating of the best places to visit and St. Petersburg took 14th place. This city is considered a real pearl on the world map.
If you like museums, exhibitions, ancient architecture and everything related to culture, it’s time to pack your bags and fly to St. Petersburg. The city was a favorite place for writers, musicians and artists. Here they were inspired by the special atmosphere and mentality of the local residents, and then created pieces of art the whole world knows.
St. Petersburg is different from other cities in Russia. This is the center of avant-garde culture and a kind of engine of civilization. Foreigners come here to solve riddles of a distant state, which was inaccessible to the rest of the world for a long time.
We hope you will devote to the Nevsky Prospekt as much time as possible. This picturesque place with an amazing history is loved by everyone without any exception. Many tourists return to St. Petersburg to feel this magical atmosphere once again.
Rome
While St. Petersburg is a place where you can see the fusion of Eastern and Western culture, Rome is known as a prototype of the whole of Europe. The capital of Italy was once the capital of the greatest empire that humanity has ever known. And you will feel it.
You should be ready for a quiet rest from the moment your plane lands at one of the airports in Rome. You have to pay attention and try not to think about any stuff except this amazing city. There are so many imperceptible details that are difficult to notice to a tourist, especially during the first visit. Take care that you have a good guide. The best thing is an Italian who is in love with Rome.
You will definitely want to eat during long walks along the ancient streets. And this is the second reason why you need to go to this city. Amazing local cuisine and delicious wines will seduce even a convinced teetotaler.