Land must not be used as a campaign tool

We are concerned that the distribution of land as a campaign tool is being done in direct disregard of laid down procedures and the result has been a series of demolitions that often result in the victims losing property and having to spend days in the open.
Some of the victims have also lost their hard earned money which they are made to pay for purposes of developing areas where they would have been allocated housing stands.
CHRA reiterates that land must never be used as a campaign tool and we urge residents to follow correct procedures when acquiring land for housing purposes.
As the nation gets into election mode, CHRA implores responsible authorities to put in place tight measures that will ensure politicians to do not parcel out land illegally.
It has always been the norm that during election time in Zimbabwe, housing stands are parceled out to prospective voters but soon after the elections, the beneficiaries become victims of “demolition of illegal structures”.
On Tuesday, March 14, 2017 a group of Warren Park residents fell victim to the illegal allocation of land by politicians and were left homeless after they were evicted from the area they had been settled.
CHRA also notes with concern how political activists aligned to the ruling party, Zanu (PF) are abusing their links to the party to grab land for housing purposes.
This development has also been largely responsible for the sprouting of illegal structures in Harare and our major concern here is the fact that the land grabs have the blessings of politicians who are seeking to use land as a campaign tool ahead of the 2018 elections.