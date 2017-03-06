6.3.2017 15:13
by Luke Tamborinyoka

Its done and dusted

President Tsvangirai today wound up his national tour of all the provinces by addressing the Mash West provincial assembly in Chinhoyi right after spending three days in Robert Mugabe's home province.

The people’s leader arrived to a carnival atmosphere at the party office in Chinhoyi amid the reverberating sound of Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya.

It has been an enriching experience to listen to the views of ordinary Zimbabweans in all the provinces and lastly in Mash West.

On Thursday, the President will brief the National Executive on the people’s views on the various issues affecting the country, as informed by his interaction with them in the past one-and-half months.

Indeed, the mass-line will always drive President Morgan Tsvangirai’s politics.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

 

