Its done and dusted

The people’s leader arrived to a carnival atmosphere at the party office in Chinhoyi amid the reverberating sound of Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya.
It has been an enriching experience to listen to the views of ordinary Zimbabweans in all the provinces and lastly in Mash West.
On Thursday, the President will brief the National Executive on the people’s views on the various issues affecting the country, as informed by his interaction with them in the past one-and-half months.
Indeed, the mass-line will always drive President Morgan Tsvangirai’s politics.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
