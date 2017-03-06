Human rights violations weekly update

Heal Zimbabwe observed 15 cases of human rights violations from the 18th February -3rd of March 2017 within 10 Districts which include Nyanga, Mwenezi, Muzarabani, Mutoko, Mudzi, Mount Darwin, Mazowe, Gokwe South, Chiredzi and Buhera. Intimidation recorded highest cases totalling 60% of the violations followed by cases of assault and forced financial contributions recording 13% each. Least recorded violations include disrupted gatherings and unfair distribution of aid.
Weekly Violations Update -Week Ending 1 March 2017