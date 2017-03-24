10:34 by ZLHR Have your say: High court hears Mazowe villagers’ eviction challenge

HIGH Court Judge Justice Felistus Chatukuta will on Friday 24 March 2017 hear an urgent chamber application filed by some Mazowe villagers seeking an order to interdict two ministries and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri from evicting them from Anold Farm, which they have occupied for the past 17 years.