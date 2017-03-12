12:07 by CHRA Have your say: Harare mayor vindicates calls for debt audit

After strenuous efforts to fight for the rights of residents, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) welcomes the move by Harare Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni to order acting Town Clerk, Josephine Ncube to suspend the operations of Wellcash Debt Collectors (Pvt) (Ltd) who have been wreaking havoc in residential areas.