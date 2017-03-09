14:05 by CHRA Have your say: Harare debt collectors finally stopped

Following pressure from residents for the City of Harare to cancel its contract with Wellcash Debt Collectors (Pvt) (Ltd) who of late have become notorious for terrorizing and extorting residents, especially low income households, Harare Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni has written to the City’s acting Town Clerk, Josephine Ncube directing her to suspend the debt collectors’ operations.